Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Trimmed by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,733 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.68. 154,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

