Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Allegion accounts for about 1.1% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Allegion worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.48. 65,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,059. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

