Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Loews makes up about 2.1% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Loews by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Loews by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 52.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Loews by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Stock Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.25. 106,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,319. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

