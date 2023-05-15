Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,755,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899,522. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

