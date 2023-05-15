Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Holdings Reduced by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 60,259 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %

STNG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 167,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,677. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.66%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

