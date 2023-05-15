Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 89,805 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,805 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.25% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $172,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 640,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

