Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,417,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $112,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,968 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 47.0% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 833,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 342.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,025,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 794,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

