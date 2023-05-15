Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,569,636 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.36% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $41,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.73. 172,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,699. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

