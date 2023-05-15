Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,835 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,942,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

