Scotia Capital Inc. Has $101.31 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of Waste Management worth $101,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.48. 293,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,381. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,443 shares of company stock worth $4,715,820. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

