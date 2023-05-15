Scotia Capital Inc. Has $89.47 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $89,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.00.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

