Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,425 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

CVE traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

