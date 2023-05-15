Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $199.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.99. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Seagen by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after buying an additional 548,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Seagen by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 312,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

