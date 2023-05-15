Secret (SIE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,996.11

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $14.78 million and $10,996.11 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00128727 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00064138 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00032567 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00040336 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003799 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00451817 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,430.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

