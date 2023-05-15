SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. 222,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.