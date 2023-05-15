Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

