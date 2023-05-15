Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.0% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Insider Activity

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,481,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

