Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,071,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,541,000 after purchasing an additional 928,532 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.04. 1,849,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

