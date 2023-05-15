Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721,501. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03. The company has a market cap of $433.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

