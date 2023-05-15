Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,412,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,815,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,274,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.48. The company had a trading volume of 111,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,552. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

