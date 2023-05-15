Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Comcast by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after buying an additional 5,744,943 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA remained flat at $40.21 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

