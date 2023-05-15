Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,947,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.24. 2,663,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,316,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

