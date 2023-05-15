Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 78 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

MCK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.45. 75,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.47. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

