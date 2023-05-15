Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,137 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,928 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 7,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 61,861 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,761 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.93. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.