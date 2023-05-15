SentinelOne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 17,564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 211% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,653 call options.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.9 %

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,045,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $180,494.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,088.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,088.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,733. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,783,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,422,000 after acquiring an additional 835,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

