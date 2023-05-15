Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $656.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 548.64% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The business’s revenue was down 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738,243 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

