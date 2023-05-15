Serum Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.07 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $10.07 million and $4.42 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

