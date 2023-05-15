Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.00

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 7747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shake Shack by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 889,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

