Shane Menere Purchases 75,000 Shares of Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) Stock

Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG – Get Rating) insider Shane Menere purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,925.00 ($16,275.51).
Far East Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Far East Gold
