Shane Menere Purchases 75,000 Shares of Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) Stock

Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG – Get Rating) insider Shane Menere purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,925.00 ($16,275.51).

Far East Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Far East Gold alerts:

About Far East Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Far East Gold Ltd engages in acquiring, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral resource projects in Australia and Indonesia. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company's project portfolio is the Trenggalek copper gold project covering an area of 12,813 ha located in East Java; the Wonogiri copper gold project covering an area of 3,928 ha located in Central Java, Indonesia; and the Woyla copper gold project covering an area of 24,260 ha located in Aceh, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for Far East Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far East Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.