SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Critical Analysis

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SHF alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHF and Hut 8 Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF -$32.70 million -0.54 -$35.13 million N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining $150.68 million 2.56 -$186.77 million ($0.90) -1.93

Risk & Volatility

SHF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8 Mining.

SHF has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SHF and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25

SHF currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 248.68%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $2.87, suggesting a potential upside of 64.75%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 27.37% 3.78% Hut 8 Mining -150.95% -14.53% -12.67%

Summary

SHF beats Hut 8 Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.