Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

NYSE SHOP remained flat at $61.33 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,873,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

