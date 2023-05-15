Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 540 ($6.81). 11,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 553.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 558.63. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 413.76 ($5.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.70). The company has a market capitalization of £157.95 million, a PE ratio of 18,000.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

