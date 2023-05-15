Short Interest in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Rises By 17.4%

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Accenture Price Performance
ACN traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Accenture
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Accenture by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,290,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
