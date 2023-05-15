Short Interest in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Rises By 17.4%

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ACN traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Accenture by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,290,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

