Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expands By 13.6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

ALHC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 730,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,612. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.67. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $34,916.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 395,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 46.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

