Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Increases By 5.4%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 553,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,270.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,226 shares of company stock valued at $54,996. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 17.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $195,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

ALTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of ALTO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,318. The company has a market cap of $156.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $328.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

