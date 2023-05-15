Short Interest in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rises By 12.3%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 410,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

In other news, CEO Gerald P. Plush bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,410,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,443,000 after buying an additional 284,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 178,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,047,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,809,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $16.99. 73,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $574.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

