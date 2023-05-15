Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expands By 18.0%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 914,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 785,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,159. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

