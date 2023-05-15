Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Expands By 24.4%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

CPZ traded down 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,111. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.42 and a 1 year high of 18.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of 15.33 and a 200 day moving average of 15.78.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

