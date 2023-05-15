Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Rises By 29.6%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,320,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. 4,160,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,925. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

