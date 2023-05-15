Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Rises By 9.6%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 11,352 shares of company stock worth $118,102 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $17.12.
Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
