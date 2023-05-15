Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Rises By 9.6%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 11,352 shares of company stock worth $118,102 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth about $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth about $2,801,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.