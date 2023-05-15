Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Decreases By 9.5%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.8 days.

Constellation Software Trading Down 2.9 %

CNSWF stock traded down $56.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,869.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $2,138.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,857.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,703.42.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 65.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

