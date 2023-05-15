Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Decreases By 9.5%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.8 days.
Constellation Software Trading Down 2.9 %
CNSWF stock traded down $56.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,869.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $2,138.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,857.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,703.42.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 65.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.
Constellation Software Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Software (CNSWF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.