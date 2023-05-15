Short Interest in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Decreases By 29.0%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Crexendo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 609,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 91,440 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter valued at $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Crexendo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 266,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 64,153 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,982. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently -1.30%.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.