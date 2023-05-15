Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Decreases By 8.0%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,975.0 days.

CTRRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

CTRRF stock remained flat at $11.96 during midday trading on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

