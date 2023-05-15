Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Drops By 24.2%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,510,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 2,584,316 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after buying an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 1,649,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,449,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. 14,795,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,256. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.