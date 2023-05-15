Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rises By 18.4%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 2,779,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,581.6 days.
Delivery Hero Stock Performance
Shares of DLVHF remained flat at $42.40 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $60.65.
About Delivery Hero
