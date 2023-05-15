Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rises By 18.4%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 2,779,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,581.6 days.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DLVHF remained flat at $42.40 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

