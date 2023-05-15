Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Grows By 18.2%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DFFN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

