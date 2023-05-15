Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declines By 42.5%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 4,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.68. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $155.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

