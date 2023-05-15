Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Rises By 7.8%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

EVM remained flat at $8.83 during trading on Monday. 14,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,821. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0306 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

