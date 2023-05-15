Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Decreases By 22.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

