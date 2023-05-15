Short Interest in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expands By 18.2%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,250,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 15,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,242,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 4,134,472 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $21.08.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Further Reading

